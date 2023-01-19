Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

