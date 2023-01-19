Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $44.34. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 5,205 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 600,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

