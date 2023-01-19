Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.