Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,465 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 229.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 434,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.3 %

KSS opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

