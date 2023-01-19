Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,580 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $736.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.