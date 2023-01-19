Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 4.7 %

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

