Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

