Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

