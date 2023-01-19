Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

