Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 96.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

