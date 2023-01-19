Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

