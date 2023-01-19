WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

