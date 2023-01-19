W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.17. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 5,495 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $834.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

