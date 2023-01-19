XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

XPO Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.