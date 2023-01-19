Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $47.62

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $44.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 3,604 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

