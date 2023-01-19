ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

