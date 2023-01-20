122,884 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Everi by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

