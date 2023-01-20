1,457 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,612,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 914,540 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

