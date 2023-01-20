1,728 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $5,319,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 71.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 106.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $220,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

