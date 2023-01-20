40,524 Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kinetik Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.