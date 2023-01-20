49,894 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.57 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.