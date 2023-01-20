867 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.