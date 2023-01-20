921 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

