Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

