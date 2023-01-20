Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

