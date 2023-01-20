Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,224,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $387,201. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $398.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.