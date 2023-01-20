Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

