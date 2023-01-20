ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

