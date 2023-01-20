Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $41.54 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.