Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,365.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

