Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Kforce by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

