Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 377.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,358,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.60. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $1,040,958. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

