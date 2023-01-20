Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

