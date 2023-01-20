Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.4 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.