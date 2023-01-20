Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,560,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 57.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 71.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

