Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

