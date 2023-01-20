Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $189,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

