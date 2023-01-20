Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 256.6% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 206,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,838 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $130.99 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.