Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2,275.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.