Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $862.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

