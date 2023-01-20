Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 20,576.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

FLWS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $587.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

