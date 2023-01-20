Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,380,000 after buying an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,207,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,485,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.