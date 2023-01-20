Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,231 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 60.7% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 228.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Down 1.2 %

ICHR opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

