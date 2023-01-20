Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 108,085 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

