Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

