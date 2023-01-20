Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 510 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,435 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The company had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

