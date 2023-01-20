Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 83,191 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

