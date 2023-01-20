Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at $668,247.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,304 shares of company stock worth $9,126,544 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

CWAN opened at $18.31 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

