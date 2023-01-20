Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,891.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,881 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,604.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,970.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 211,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200,815 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 249,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,743 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $93.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.