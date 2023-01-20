Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,967.7% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 156,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 2,042.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 62,180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Alphabet by 1,899.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 876,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,302,000 after buying an additional 832,920 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 297,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

